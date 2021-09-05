The official handle of the government of India, MyGovIndia, on Sunday announced that India has administered more than 180 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August than all the G7 nations combined.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has administered more than 180 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August than all the G7 nations combined, the Centre said on Sunday (September 5). Making the announcement on the official Twitter handle of the government, MyGovIndia, wrote over 180 million vaccine doses were administered in the month of August - more than all the Group of 7 nations combined that includes Canada, the UK, the US, Italy, Germany, France, and Japan.

“Yet another achievement! With more than 180 million vaccine doses administered in the month of August, India leaves a mark on the Global map of leading its way in vaccinating its population on priority,” the official Twitter handle of the Centre said.

MyGovIndia also tweeted data showing that Canada administered three million doses and Japan 40 million doses in the two lowest and highest range, respectively, among G7 nations. The total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 68.46 crore.

Meanwhile, the country today reported 42,766 new cases of COVID-19, pushing its infection tally to 3,29,88,673, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day. The COVID-19 death tally has also increased to 4,40,533, with 308 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday.

Further, as per the ministry data, the active cases have increased to 4,10,048, comprising 1.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.42 per cent.

This comes amid concerns over the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus across the globe. In June, the government first warned against the Delta Plus variant, a new mutant version of the Delta strain of Covid first detected in India, and had called it a "variant of concern". Now five other variants of concerns have been classified by the World Health Organisation including 'Mu' variant, however, cases related to it have not been reported in India yet.

