New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 17) announced that India has achieved the highest single day vaccination in the last 24 hours since the start of the nation wide vaccination drive. More than 88.13 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours Health and Family welfare minister Mansukh L Mandaviya said.

"India achieves the highest-ever single day vaccination mark 💉More than 88.13 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive," Mandaviya tweeted.

With this India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage achieved the 55 crore milestone yesterday. A total of 55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions as per the provisional report till 7 am on August 17. A New phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, 2021.

However, more than 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered the ministry said.

The district of Nashik also registered the highest number of Covid vaccination with the administration of 54,486 doses in a single day on August 14 officials have claimed. On July 30 also Nashik marked a single-day vaccination record in the district with 44,720 administered doses. The district has so far vaccinated 21.16 lakh beneficiaries out of which 15.64 lakh have received the first dose and 5.52 lakh are fully vaccinated

Meanwhile, 25,166 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest single-day rise in 154 days as informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total tally of the country has reached 3,22,50,679, and the number of active cases has declined to 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days. The active cases constitute 1.15 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma