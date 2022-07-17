India Achieves 200-Crore Vaccine Doses Landmark | A Timeline Of Events

Man poses after receiving a precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive in Bikaner: Photo (ANI)

India on Sunday achieved the milestone of administering 200 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses under its nationwide inoculation drive, which began on January 16, last year. However, it took only a little over 18 months for India to reach this rare landmark.

Also Read - India Crosses Milestone Of 2022 Crore COVID Vaccination Doses; PM Modi Hails Achievement

Take a look at the timeline of the vaccination drive in India:

January 16, 2021: After Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were given emergency use authorisation, India launched the vaccination drive on January 16 in 2021.

February 2, 2021: Centre started the vaccination of frontline workers as well.

March 1, 2021: People above the age of 60 years were allowed to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, the vaccination drive for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions also started.

April 1, 2021: Vaccination for all the people above 45 started.

May 1, 2021: Vaccination for everyone above the age of 18 began.

January 3, 2022: The vaccination drive expanded as vaccination for adolescents in the 15-18 age group started.

January 10, 2022: India commenced administering precaution doses to healthcare and frontline workers, and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

March 16, 2022: Inoculation of children aged 12 to 14 commenced. Moreover, the comorbidity clause was removed, which made those aged above 60 eligible for precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

April 10, 2022: India started administering precaution doses to all aged above 18.

July 17, 2022: India crosses the milestone of administering 200 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

India has administered 2,00,00,00,0840 vaccine doses till now, as per the information available at the Co-WIN portal. Around 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose, according to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, around 90 per cent are fully vaccinated. The data provided by the Union Health Ministry also shows that 68 per cent of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years are completely inoculated, whereas 82 per cent have been vaccinated with the first dose. 81 per cent of children in the age group of 12-14 years have taken at least one shot while 56 per cent are fully vaccinated.