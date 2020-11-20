New Delhi | Piyush Aggarwal/ Anurag Mishra: India has achieved great success under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Under this, the dream of a toilet in every household has been realised. Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, only around forty per cent of the country's population had toilet facilities in their homes. During that time, he took an oath to change this. On October 2, 2014, he launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This campaign aimed to stop open defecation and eliminate the manual scavenging and cleanliness trend in the next five years.

In October 2020, PM Modi announced that India is now free from open defecation at an Ahmedabad meeting. Around 110 million toilets were built in the country in the last five years and with 600 million people getting access to toilet facilities. If we talk about the data year after year, then this success is enormous. In 2014-15, 43.4 per cent of people had access to toilet facilities. Toilets were provided to 51.4 per cent of people in 2015-16. In 2016-17, 14 per cent more people got toilets. In such a situation, the life of 65.4 per cent of the people in the country changed. This figure increased to 84.3 per cent and 98.5 per cent in 2017-18 and 2018-19, respectively. Hundred per cent of people had access to a toilet in 2019-20.

According to the data available on the Swachh Bharat Mission's website, 10,71,13,973 household toilets have been constructed in the country so far since October 2, 2014. 6,03,177 villages have become free from open defecation, with 706 districts becoming free from open defecation.

The Centre divided this mission into two parts. The first part is about the country's rural areas, and it aimed to construct toilets in every household in villages and keep them free from open defecation. In the second part, it is about urban areas. The goal of the mission was to build toilets in public places besides homes. Besides, the task was also focused more on waste management.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said there was no discussion of whether the country could have World Toilet Day six years ago. Still, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made cleanliness a mass movement. With his inspiration, the country became free from open defecation. He said that today the whole country is motivated to have household toilets and make the country clean. More than 2.5 lakh sarpanches are committed with full force to realize this. Shekhawat said, when we look at European nations and other developed countries, there is no filth visible. It is not only due to the government, but it also involves everyone's cooperation. Wet and dry litter is stored separately in developed countries. We also need to inculcate a habit of keeping wet and dry garbage separately, which can help in the disposal.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma