New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution by Ukraine and its allies on the humanitarian crisis in a war-torn Eastern European country. The resolution, that India abstained was adopted with 140 votes in favour, 38 abstentions, and five against.

The General Assembly had resumed its 11th Emergency Special Session on Ukraine and voted Thursday on a draft resolution ‘Humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine’ by Ukraine and its western allies.

The resolution on which the voting was conducted deplores the “dire humanitarian consequences” of Russia's aggression which it says is “on a scale that the international community has not seen in Europe in decades”.

It deplores Russia's shelling, airstrikes, and “besiegement” of densely populated cities, including the southern city of Mariupol, and demands unhindered access for humanitarian aid.

The resolution stresses that the sieges of cities in Ukraine, in particular the city of Mariupol, further aggravate the humanitarian situation for the civilian population and hamper evacuation efforts, and therefore demands to put an end to these sieges.

The resolution also recalled its demand that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

Meanwhile, after getting 140-5 with only Belarus, Syria, North Korea, and Eritrea joining Russia in opposing the measure, the UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urging an immediate cease-fire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools, and hospitals critical to their survival.

On Wednesday, India, along with 12 other UN Security Council members, had abstained from a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The UNSC resolution failed to pass as it did not get the required 9 yes votes. Only Russia and China voted in favour of the UNSC resolution.

India had previously abstained on two occasions in the Security Council and once in the General Assembly on resolutions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh