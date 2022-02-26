United Nations | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday (local time) abstained from voting on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine saying that the "path of diplomacy was given up". The resolution did not pass since permanent member Russia, and the President of the Security Council for the month of February used its veto. The resolution received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, including by India, China and the UAE.

"India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in India's explanation of vote in the Council.

"Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment. It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," Tirumurti said.

The UN Security Council on Friday voted on the draft resolution by the US and Albania and co-sponsored by several other nations including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom.

Russia, a permanent member of the 15-member powerful Security Council, used its veto power and the resolution failed, as expected, but Western nations said the resolution seeks to show Moscow's isolation on the global stage for its invasion and actions against Ukraine.

The Council resolution reaffirms its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. The resolution "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's aggression against Ukraine" and decides that Russia "shall immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and shall refrain from any further unlawful threat or use of force against any UN member state."

During a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss Russia's "premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine", the State Department said.

India has so far refrained from condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine and in a statement in the Security Council on Wednesday night, just as Putin ordered Ukraine's invasion, Tirumurti expressed "deep concern" over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan