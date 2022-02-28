New York/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday once again abstained on the procedural resolution to call for special session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, New Delhi has welcomed Moscow and Kyiv's decision to hold talks at the Belarus border in order to end all hostilities.

"We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities. Our PM has advocated this strongly in his recent conversations with the leadership of the Russian Federation and Ukraine," TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said.

"We welcome today's announcement by both sides to hold talks at the Belarus border. We continue to be deeply concerned about the safety and security of the Indian nationals including a large number of Indian students who are still stranded in Ukraine," Tirumurti added.

"Our evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings. It is important to maintain an uninterrupted and predictable movement of people. It is an urgent humanitarian necessity that must be immediately addressed," Tirumurti further said.

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving the way for the General Assembly to meet on the crisis as soon as Monday. India, China and the UAE abstained, while Russia voted against the resolution. This will be only the 11th such emergency session of the General Assembly since 1950.

The 15-nation Security Council met on Sunday afternoon to hold the vote on the emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This comes two days after the Russian veto blocked a UNSC resolution on its "aggression" against Ukraine. This comes two days after the Russian veto blocked a UNSC resolution on its "aggression" against Ukraine.

The vote calling for the UNGA session was procedural so none of the five permanent members of the Security Council -- China, France, Russia, the UK and the US -- could exercise their vetoes.

(With inputs from agencies)

