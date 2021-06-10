Mehul Choksi had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.

Roseau (Dominica) | Jagran News Desk: Making his repatriation to India easier, the Dominican government has declared fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, a "prohibited immigrant" in their country.

In an order dated May 25, Choksi has been declared a "prohibited immigrant" under section 5(1)(f) of the Immigration and Passport Act Chapter 18:01 of the 2017 Revised laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

"I further direct that the necessary action be taken to have the said prohibited immigrant removed from the Commonwealth of Dominica in keeping with the procedure laid out in the said Act," the order read, as reported by news agency IANS.

Dominica's Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs in another order dated May 25 further said that Choksi is "not permitted to enter Dominica". This counter claims Choksi's lawyers, who had claimed that the country's police cannot arrest the fugitive businessman.

Meanwhile, this has made Choksi's repatriation to India easier. Last week, New Delhi had also sent a private jet to Dominica, carrying documents about Choksi's dealings in India.



Choksi had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen. He has later detained in neighbouring island country Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

His lawyers have alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

His wife Priti has also alleged that the entire episode since her husband went missing was a state-sponsored scheme that went wrong.

Talking to news agency ANI, she has alleged that Choksi's disappearance exposes the lies of the Antiguan Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, who said that her husband went to Dominica with Barbara Jabarica, who later said that she never went to Dominica.

"Why would he have hurt marks and injuries on his body? Why would he not carry any luggage, personal belongings, cash, etc," Priti asked, "why would he leave his keys in the car while the car was at Jolly Harbor? Why would his family/ lawyers be unaware of his antecedents? Why would he not have made prior arrangements at a hotel to stay in Dominica? Why would the coast guard have found him stranded on an island?"

