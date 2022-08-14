Independence Day 2022: Will Delhi Metro Run On August 15? Check Here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that the metro train services will continue to run as per the normal schedule on Independence day. However, the parking facilities will remain closed at Delhi Metro stations from Sunday morning till Monday afternoon. DMRC took to social media on Friday to announce the parking facility schedule for Independence day.

DMRC tweeted, "Parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on 14th August 2022 till 2:00 PM on 15th August 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run."

Parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on 14th August, 2022 till 2:00 PM on 15th August, 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day.



However, the Metro train services will continue to run.#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/Ggq4MRUIDj — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) August 12, 2022

Moreover, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Thursday to ensure smooth vehicular movement in Delhi on August 15. Eight roads will remain closed for general traffic. The roads that will remain closed are Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover.

Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will remain closed for commercial and transport vehicles from August 12, 10 pm till 11 am on August 13. These borders will remain closed on August 14 and 25 as well.

Buses bound for Kauria Pul or Red Fort or the Old Delhi railway station will operate via the ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near the Mori Gate U-turn.

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his speech at 7:30 am from Red Fort and then he will hoist the flag. You can watch PM Modi's live speech on the Doordarshan channel and All India Radio's YouTube channel. The speech will be live telecasted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel and it will also be live streamed on Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Twitter handle. President Droupadi Murmu will address the citizens of India on the eve of Independence.