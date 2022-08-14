Independence Day 2022: When And Where To Watch PM Modi's Swatantrata Diwas Speech Live

India's 75th Independence Day is just around the corner, and the main highlight of the historic event will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's early morning speech at Red Fort in Delhi. The day is celebrated across the country with great fervour. This year will mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence from the British Colonial Rule, and this 15th of August, PM Modi will be delivering his ninth consecutive speech.

PM Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in the national capital. During the speech, the PM will talk about the roadmap which will help to boost the country's growth. Later he will hoist the national flag among a large gathering audience.

When will PM Modi's speech begin?

PM Modi will start with his speech at 7:30 am from Red Fort, after which he will hoist the flag.

Where to watch PM Modi's August 15 Speech LIVE

People can switch to Doordarshan and its network to watch the speech live. All India Radio will also broadcast the speech live on its YouTube channel.

Apart from that, PM Modi's speech will also be live telecasted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel as well as on its Twitter handle.

The national address will also stream on the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)'s Twitter handle. Before, PM Modi's speech, the newly-elected President of India, Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the citizen of India on the eve of Independence.

The Indian government is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav program in view of 75 years of Independence and is dedicated to the people of India.

Back on 12th March 2021, the journey of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav kick-started in India. Meanwhile, ahead of the historic event, the security in the national capital has been beefed up in the entire city and a large number of police personnel have been deployed at several places.