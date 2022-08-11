I-Day 2022: What Is Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav? Know Significance And Importance

India is all set to celebrate 75th independence with the government organising several events under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

The Mahotsav is dedicated to the people who have not only contributed in bringing India so far in its evolutionary journey but also have the potential and energy to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Independence Day 2022: When Did The Journey Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Begin?

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav began on March 12, 2021. The day initiated a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav includes; freedom struggle, ideas, resolve, actions, and achievements.

" The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of energy of independence; elixir of inspirations of the warriors of the freedom struggle; elixir of new ideas and pledges; and the elixir of Aatmanirbharta. Therefore, this Mahotsav is a festival of the awakening of the nation; the festival of fulfilling the dream of good governance; and the festival of global peace and development," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the official website of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Independence Day 2022: What Is Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign?

The government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as India is celebrating 75 years of independence. Meanwhile, you can also be a part of this campaign and have an opportunity to get your picture featured on the official website of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign--harghartiranga.com.

Schools across the country have been encouraged to register themselves for this campaign. Students can go to the official website and register themselves.