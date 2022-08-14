Flying Kites Banned, Sharpshooters Deployed And More: Multi-Layered Security In Delhi Ahead Of PM Modi's I-Day Address

Security has been beefed up across the national capital Delhi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the 75th Independence Day. In a statement, the Delhi Police has said that 10,000 personnel would be deployed in and around the Red Fort on Monday from the premier will deliver his address.

"We have installed high resolution security cameras at and around the Red Fort and their footage is being monitored round the clock. This time, the number of invitees has increased to 7,000. FRS cameras have also been deployed at the entry point of the Mughal-era monument," a senior Delhi Police official told news agency PTI.

In wake of the recent terror treats, a "no kite flying zone" has also been declared around the 5km area of the Red Fort. More than 400 kite catchers and fliers have also been deployed in sensitive locations to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms.

Besides, the police have also installed anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other security agencies. It said flying kites, balloons, or Chinese lanterns till August 15 around Red Fort is a punishable offence.

"Kite catchers have been deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations and they will prevent any kind of kite, balloon and Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area. Radars will be deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned or unmanned flying objects," the official told PTI.

The police have also installed nearly 1,000 high-specification cameras in the North, Central and New Delhi district units and imposed provisions of Section 144 across the city-state. Sharpshooters have also been deployed on high-rise buildings at selected locations.

The Delhi Police has also urged the countrymen "to become the eyes and ears" of officials to thwart any untoward situation. It should be noted that officials recovered over 2,200 live cartridges near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal and arrested six persons on Friday.

Meanwhile, the police said eight roads will be temporarily closed on August 15. These are Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk road, Nishad Raj marg, Esplanade Road, Outer Ring Road (from Rajghat To ISBT), and Ring Road (Rajghat to Y-point).

It has also said that buses plying to Red Fort or Old Delhi Railway station will be diverted to ISBT bridge. The police have also asked commuters to avoid Mandi House, Copernicus Marg, C-Hexagon India Gate, Sikandra Road etc.