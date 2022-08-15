India Is 'Mother Of Democracy', Says PM Modi In His 9th I-Day Speech | Key Highlights

Hailing freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is time for India to step towards a "new direction with a new resolve". Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi said India is the "mother of democracy" and has proved that it has a precious ability as it faced multiple challenges during its journey of 75 years.

HERE ARE THE TOP QUOTES FROM PM MODI's INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022 ADDRESS:

- I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve.

- The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. Kartvya path hi unka jeevan path raha.

- Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India - be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal.

- This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule.

- During 'Azadi Mahotsav', we remembered our many national heroes. On August 14, we remembered the horrors of partition. Today, is the day to remember all citizens of the country who contributed towards taking our country forward in these last 75 years.

- Be it those who fought for independence or built the nation - Dr Rajendra Prasad, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, SP Mookerjee, LB Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyaya, JP Narayan, RM Lohia, Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramania Bharati - it's the day to bow before such great personalities.

- India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.

- The people of our country made many efforts, did not give up and did not let their resolves fade away.

- When we speak of freedom struggle, we can't forget the tribal community. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Govind Guru - there are innumerable names who became the voice of the freedom struggle and inspired tribal community to live and die for mathrubhumi.

- When we attained freedom there were many sceptics who doubted our development trajectory. But, they did not know there is something different about the people of this land. They did not know that this soil is special.

- India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every government has to address this aspiration society.

- In this 75-year journey, amid hopes, aspirations, highs and lows we reached where we could with everyone's effort. In 2014, citizens gave me the responsibility - the first person born after independence who received opportunity to sing praises of citizens of this country from Red Fort.

- In coming years, we've to focus on 'Panchpran' - First, to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our legacy; Fourth, strength of unity; and Fifth, duties of citizens, which includes the PM and CMs.

- Today, we are seeing the Digital India initiative, startups grow in the country, and a lot of talent is coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities. We have to believe in our abilities.

- We have to keep India first, this will pave way for a united India.

- Mahatma Gandhi's dream of caring for the last person, his aspiration of making the last person capable - I dedicated myself to that. As a result of those eight years and experience of several years of independence I can see a capability, on 75 years of independence.

- I can see that the citizens are aspirational. An aspirational society is an asset to any country and we are proud that today in every corner of India aspirations are high. Every citizen wants to change things but is not ready to wait. They want speed and progress.

- We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, Atal Bihari Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research and innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan.

- It's important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women.

- It's our endeavour that the youth of the country get all support for research in all areas from - space to the depths of the ocean. That's why we are expanding our Space Mission and Deep Ocean Mission. The solution to our future lies in the depths of space and the ocean.

- We have to fight with all our strength against corruption in the country.