Independence Day 2022: PM Modi Dons Special Tricolour-Themed Pagadi For I-Day Speech | In Pics

Going with the tradition of wearing unique Turbans on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic occasion, wore a white safa which sported the tricolour's motifs and a long trail as he hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort.

Dressed in a traditional white kurta and churidar along with a powder blue shade jacket, the highlight of his outfit was the tricolour-themed headgear, which also kept up with the theme of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahatosav" celebrations.

Be it an election rally or any historic event, Prime Minister Narendra has always appealed to the masses through his rousing speeches but has also caught the nation's attention with his unique eye for fashion.

Modi once again won the hearts of people by tuning his dress to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with his pagdi truly evoking a sense of pride and patriotism among the citizens. His outfit also has a 'Make in India' philosophy attached to it.

Modi's outfit has always grabbed the attention of citizens. In the past 10 years too, the Prime Minister became the talk of the town with his Independence Day sartorial choices.

Let's take a look down memory lane and have a glance at how he made a style statement with his amazing and meaningful fusion on Independence Day over years.

2021: For his 8th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail. He elevated his look with a traditional kurta and a churidar, a blue jacket, and a stole.

2020: In 2020, Narendra Modi chose to wear a cream-coloured traditional kurta and churidar but what stood as the star of the attire was his orange and yellow safa (Rajasthani headgear) with a long trail.

2019: Prime Minister Modi sported a white kurta with his red and orange leheriya turban that had a tinge of green.

2018: In 2018, PM Modi kept it simple with a plain orange and red safa, with a long trail, and a white kurta. He teamed the ensemble with a black and white stole.

2017: For his Independence Day 2017 look, Modi opted for a beige bandhgala kurta paired with a yellow-red turban with a long trail.

2016: On the 69th Independence Day, PM Modi adorned a plain white kurta with his red-pink-yellow coloured Rajasthani safa.

2015: Modi sported a cream-coloured kurta along with a beige colour Nehru jacket. His turban had red and green stripes. Modi jacket'. His look featured an additional embellishment - a tri-coloured pocket square.

2014: For his maiden Independence Day address as the Prime Minister, Modi opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the trail. He paired it up with an offwhite half-sleeved khadi kurta and a white-coloured signature taut churidar.

