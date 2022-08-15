LIVE BLOG

Independence Day 2022 LIVE: PM Modi Unfurls Tricolour At Red Fort, To Address Nation Shortly

Aalok Sensharma
Mon, 15 Aug 2022 07:31 AM IST
As the country celebrates its 75th anniversary of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort. Before this, he paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and greeted people on the occasion. This year, Independence Day is being celebrated as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" under which the central government has launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and is distributing tricolours to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

15 August 2022

  • 07:30 AM

    PM Modi Unfurls Tricolour At Red Fort

    PM Modi has unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort.

  • 07:25 AM

    PM Modi Inspects Guard of Honour

    PM Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at Red Fort.

  • 07:18 AM

    PM Modi Reaches Red Fort

    PM Modi and his convoy has arrived at the Red Fort.

  • 07:10 AM

    PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

    PM Modi today paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Independence Day 2022.

  • 07:09 AM

    PM Modi Reaches Rajghat

    PM Modi has reached Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

  • 07:07 AM

    Security Beefed Up Across Delhi

    The security has been tightened across the national capital ahead of PM Modi's speech from the ramparts of Red fort on Independence Day 2022.

  • 07:04 AM

    Rajnath Singh Hoists Tricolour At His Delhi Residence

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today hoist the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day 2022.

  • 07:03 AM

    PM Modi Extended Greetings On Independence Day 2022

    Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind, tweets PM Modi.

  • 07:02 AM

    PM Modi To Address Nation Shortly

    PM Modi will address the country shortly from the ramparts of Red Fort as India celebrates 75 years of Independence.

