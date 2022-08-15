Independence Day 2022 LIVE: PM Modi Unfurls Tricolour At Red Fort, To Address Nation Shortly

As the country celebrates its 75th anniversary of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort. Before this, he paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and greeted people on the occasion. This year, Independence Day is being celebrated as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" under which the central government has launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and is distributing tricolours to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.