Independence Day 2022 LIVE: PM Modi Unfurls Tricolour At Red Fort, To Address Nation Shortly

07:30 AM
PM Modi Unfurls Tricolour At Red Fort
PM Modi has unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort.
Delhi | PM Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/3tzFBvWuOe— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
07:25 AM
PM Modi Inspects Guard of Honour
PM Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at Red Fort.
Delhi | PM Modi inspects the inter-services and police Guard of Honour at Red Fort pic.twitter.com/IxySt0G0r4— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
07:18 AM
PM Modi Reaches Red Fort
PM Modi and his convoy has arrived at the Red Fort.
Delhi | PM Modi arrives at Red Fort, received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
He will proceed towards the ramparts of Red Fort for the hoisting of the National Flag#IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/4O3stkGB7D
07:10 AM
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat
PM Modi today paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Independence Day 2022.
Delhi | PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 76th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/1UFpkoVoAR— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
07:09 AM
PM Modi Reaches Rajghat
PM Modi has reached Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
07:07 AM
Security Beefed Up Across Delhi
The security has been tightened across the national capital ahead of PM Modi's speech from the ramparts of Red fort on Independence Day 2022.
Delhi | Security tightened across the capital ahead of the PM's speech from the ramparts of Red fort on #IndependenceDay. Visuals from Minto road pic.twitter.com/6t5ZpQFx3j— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
07:04 AM
Rajnath Singh Hoists Tricolour At His Delhi Residence
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today hoist the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day 2022.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/8Vu0X0l9S0— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
07:03 AM
PM Modi Extended Greetings On Independence Day 2022
Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind, tweets PM Modi.
07:02 AM
PM Modi To Address Nation Shortly
PM Modi will address the country shortly from the ramparts of Red Fort as India celebrates 75 years of Independence.
Independence Day 2022 LIVE: PM Modi Unfurls Tricolour At Red Fort, To Address Nation Shortly
Aalok Sensharma
Mon, 15 Aug 2022 07:31 AM IST
Mon, 15 Aug 2022 07:31 AM IST
As the country celebrates its 75th anniversary of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort. Before this, he paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and greeted people on the occasion. This year, Independence Day is being celebrated as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" under which the central government has launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and is distributing tricolours to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.
15 August 2022