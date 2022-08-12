Independence Day 2022: Know Differences Between 'Flag Hoisting' And 'Flag Unfurling'

India is all set to commemorate 75th Independence Day with the government organising different events under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

We all know that on this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort and will address the nation. We also know that flag is hoisted twice a year i.e, on August 15 and on January 26, which is marked as Republic Day.

Meanwhile, there are a few differences between the flag hoisted on these two days. Let's take a look at the key differences between these two.

While the flag is 'hoisted' on Independence Day, it is 'unfurled' on Republic Day.

On Independence Day, the flag is tied at the bottom of the flag pole and is 'hoisted' to the top. It is done to mark India's rise as an independent country and the end of British rule.

Meanwhile, the Tiranga is 'unfurled' on Republic Day. It means that the flag remains closed and tied up at the pole, defining an open era for the country to spread its wings as a republic.

There is a small difference between these two but the significances are grand. The hoisting of the national flag symbolises the rise of a new nation that has achieved freedom from colonial domination. At the same time unfurling on Republic Day signifies that India is already a free nation and so the flag is already on top of the flag pole.

Additionally, the flag on Independence Day is hoisted by the Prime Minister, while the President of India unfurls the flag on Republic Day. There is also a reason behind this. When India became independent, there was no President and the Prime Minister was the head of the Indian government. Dr Rajendra Prasad took oath as the first President of the country on January 26, 1950, and became the ceremonial head of the state.