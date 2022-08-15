Independence Day 2022: How India Celebrated Its 76th I-Day | Pics And Videos

Independence Day 2022: Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and many others also celebrated the day by hoisting Tiranga.

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Mon, 15 Aug 2022 12:44 PM IST
Minute Read
Image: Twitter

From citizens changing their social media display pictures to historical monuments illuminated with tricolour lightings  under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, India is celebrating 75 years of independence with great enthusiasm.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign comes under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and has been implemented to encourage employees, associates, and people living in the vicinity to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to honour the 75th year of India's independence.

Let's take a look at how citizens across the country are commemorating the 76th Independence Day:

President Murmu Droupadi Murmu paid homage at National War Memorial on the occasion of Independence Day.

As we all know that the Prime Minister hoists the national flag from Red Fort, every year on independence day. Modi, taking to Twitter shared some glimpses from today's Independence Day event at red fort.

Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and many others also celebrated the day by hoisting Tiranga.

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

ITC also illuminated several iconic buildings of the company with tricolour lightings.

Meanwhile, the same was also done for many iconic places in Kolkata. Howrah Bridge & Victoria Memorial in Kolkata were illuminated in tricolours for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' ahead of 76th Independence Day.

National Disaster Respond Force (NDRF) participated in Har Ghar Tiranga boat Campaign in river Ganga under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Image)

People hold tricolor flags at the 'Har Hath Tiranga' program on the eve of Independence Day 2022, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Image)

India Gate is illuminated with tricolour as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the eve of Independence Day, in New Delhi. (ANI Image)

Humayun's Tomb is illuminated with tricolour as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the eve of Independence Day, in the national capital. (ANI Image)

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture, and achievements.

