Independence Day 2022: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About India's Freedom Struggle

India is all set to celebrate the 75th year of Independence by commemorating its 75th Independence Day on August 15. The day is celebrated with great fervour across the country. Independence Day marks the country’s freedom from British rule in 1947. India was under British rule from 1858 to 1947 and was controlled by the British East India Company from 1757 to 1857.

The Indian government is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav program in view of 75 years of Independence and is dedicated to the people of India.

Since the day is just around the corner, let's look at some interesting facts that are connected to the special day and the freedom of India.

1. Indian Flag was first hoisted in 1906

The Indian Flag holds major importance forever citizen. In August 1906, the tri-coloured Indian national flag was first hoisted at Parsee Bagan Square, Kolkata.

2. National song 'Vande Mataram' is from a Bengali novel

The national song 'Vande Mataram' is the song that evokes patriotism in every Indian citizen. The song was part of a Bengali novel Anandmath. The novel was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1880s.

In 1896, the song was sung by Rabindranath Tagore, and on November 20, 1909, it was translated into prose by Shri Aurobindo in Karmayogin. It was announced as the national song on January 24, 1950.

3. The 'Quit India Movement' known as the 'August Movement'

The Quit India Moment is also known as 'August Moment', and it was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to British rule in India.

4. Countries which celebrate their Independence Day on August 15

Countries including Korea, Congo, Bahrain and Liechtenstein also share their Independence Day with India on this day.

5. Lord Mountbatten chose August 15 as Independence Day

August 15 was chosen by Lord Mountbatten as Independence Day. He selected this date as the date coincided with the date of Japan’s surrendering to the Allied Forces after World War II on August 15, 1945.

(With agency inputs)