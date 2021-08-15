Independence Day 2021: During his address, PM Modi paid tributes to India's 'corona warriors' and said that healthcare professionals and frontline workers played a crucial role in the battle against COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day from the rampart of the Red Fort in New Delhi and paid tributes to India's freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country.

During his address, the Prime Minister also paid tributes to India's 'corona warriors' and said that healthcare professionals and frontline workers played a crucial role in the battle against COVID-19. He also lauded the Indian contigent for the Tokyo Olympics, urging the countrymen to applaud their achievement.

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's address to the nation:

* I convey my greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters.

* During COVID, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines and crores of citizens who were working with a sense of service - all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation.

* The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations.

* We have taken a decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, to honour the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the partition.

* Indians have fought this battle (COVID) with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It's a result of strength of our industrialists and scientists, that today India doesn't need to depend on any other nation for vaccines.

* We can proudly say that the largest COVID19 vaccination program is being run in India today. More than 54 crore people have received vaccine doses so far.

* A time comes in the development journey of every country when that nation defines itself from a new end, when it takes itself forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has come in India's development journey.

* 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' is very important for the achievement of all our goals.

* Benefits of many schemes that started in the last 7 years have reached the doorsteps of crores of poor. From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, the poor of the nation knows their (schemes') strength. Today, governmant schemes have picked up pace and are reaching their goals.

* It is essential to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights, in the 21st century. For this, we have to hold hands of the section that is lagging behind, the area that is lagging behind.

* Development should be inclusive. The Northeast region, the Himalayan region including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the coastal belt and tribal regions will make a foundation for India's development in the future.

* Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for assembly elections in the future. On the one hand, Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other hand Indus Central University will make Ladakh a center of higher education.

* Today we see our villages changing rapidly. In past few years, facilities like road and electricity have reached villages. Today, optical fiber network is providing the power of data to villages, internet is reaching there. Digital entrepreneurs are getting ready in villages too.

* In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. We have to give them new facilities. They must become the country's pride.

* We have to work together for the next-generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing, cutting innovations and new-age technology.

* Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan'. It's our dream. In yrs to come, we've to further increase the collective strength of small farmers of the country, we will have to provide them new facilities. 'Kisan rail' runs on more than 70 rail routes of the country today.

* In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy.

* 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

* There was a time when sports wasn't considered a part of the mainstream. Parents used to tell children that they would spoil their life if they kept playing. Now, awareness regarding sports and fitness has come within the country. We have experienced this in Olympics this time.

* Today, we have to pledge to make India energy independent before completing 100 years of independence. India has moved towards electric mobility and work is underway on 100 per cent electrification of Indian Railways with the aim to becoming net-zero carbon emitter by the year 2030.

* Today, I am announcing the National Hydrogen Mission in view of climate change. We have to make India a hub for production and export of Green Hydrogen.

* By conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes, we have given a message of the emergence of a new India to our enemies. It also conveys that India can take tough decisions.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma