New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is observing the 74th year of freedom from British rule, making 2021 the 75th Independence Day. And to celebrate the same, the event took place in New Delhi's historic Red Fort where armed forces and security officials organised a number of programmes. And as usual on the occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation post hoisting the tricolour and delivered a speech.

In his 8th Independence Day speech, PM Modi pushed for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and even paid tribute to freedom fighters as well as COVID-19 warriors who served people during the tough times. PM Modi also defended his government's response to COVID-19 and said that India's is running the world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive. He noted that over 54 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

"Indians have fought this battle (COVID) with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It's a result of the strength of our industrialists and scientists, that today India doesn't need to depend on any other nation for vaccines," PM Modi was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

2021 marks this one as the fourth longest speech of PM Modi on August 15 which started on 07:33 am and went on till 09:02 am. Yes, as the PM addressed the nation, he delivered a speech for almost 88 minutes.

Meanwhile, last year, the PM's speech was 90 minutes long and was his third longest one on the Independence Day. On the other hand, in 2019, PM spoke for almost 92 minutes. But his longest speech, till date, remains the one delivered in 2016 which went on for 94 minutes straight. And later, the year 2017 marked Modi's shortest speech on the day of freedom where he addressed the nation for 56 minutes.

2020- 90 minutes

2019- 92 minutes

2018- 83 minutes

2017- 56 minutes

2016- 94 minutes

2015- 88 minutes

2014- 65 minutes

