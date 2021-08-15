LIVE Independence Day 2021 Updates: Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and expressed the hope that the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day and paid tributes to India's freedom fighters and 'corona warriors'. He also lauded the India's Tokyo Olympics contingent, saying they inspired generations in the country. This is PM Modi's eighth consecutive Independence Day speech since he came to power in 2014.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi unfurled the tri-colour at the ramparts of the Red Fort. Before that, he greeted people on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and expressed the hope that the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy in the country.

9:17 hours: PM Modi greets the Indian contingent that participated in Tokyo Olympics and NCC cadets.

9:05 hours: Just In: PM Modi's speech concludes.

9:04 hours: By conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes, we have given a message of the emergence of a new India to our enemies. It also conveys that India can take tough decisions, PM Modi says.

9:00 hours: Today, I am announcing the National Hydrogen Mission in view of climate change. We have to make India a hub for production and export of Green Hydrogen, PM Modi says.

8:55 hours: Today, we have to pledge to make India energy independent before completing 100 years of independence. India has moved towards electric mobility and work is underway on 100 per cent electrification of Indian Railways with the aim to becoming net-zero carbon emitter by the year 2030, PM Modi says.

8:50 hours: There was a time when sports wasn't considered a part of the mainstream. Parents used to tell children that they would spoil their life if they kept playing. Now, awareness regarding sports and fitness has come within the country. We have experienced this in Olympics this time, PM Modi says.

8:45 hours: Earlier, the government was sitting in the driver seat. Maybe it was needed at that time. But the time has changed now. Efforts have increased in the last 7 years to free the people from the web of unnecessary laws and procedures. Several unnecessary laws have been scrapped so far, PM Modi says.

8:42 hours: Political will is required to bring in big changes, big reforms. Today, the world can see that there is no dearth of political will in India. Good and smart governance is needed to bring reforms. The world is a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance, PM Modi says.

Our priority will be to ensure that the services reach the last person seamlessly. For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of govt and government procedures in the lives of people, he added.

8:32 hours: 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, PM Modi says.

8:30 hours: In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy, PM Modi says.

8:25 hours: Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan'. It's our dream. In yrs to come, we've to further increase the collective strength of small farmers of the country, we will have to provide them new facilities. 'Kisan rail' runs on more than 70 rail routes of the country today, PM Modi says.

8:22 hours: We have to work together for the next-generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing, cutting innovations and new-age technology, PM Modi says.

8:20 hours: In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. We have to give them new facilities. They must become the country's pride, PM Modi says.

8:15 hours: Today we see our villages changing rapidly. In past few years, facilities like road and electricity have reached villages. Today, optical fiber network is providing the power of data to villages, internet is reaching there. Digital entrepreneurs are getting ready in villages too, PM Modi says.

8:12 hours: Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for assembly elections in the future, PM Modi says.

On the one hand, Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other hand Indus Central University will make Ladakh a center of higher education, he added.

8:05 hours: Development should be inclusive. The Northeast region, the Himalayan region including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the coastal belt and tribal regions will make a foundation for India's development in the future, PM Modi says.

8:03 hours: It is essential to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights, in the 21st century. For this, we have to hold hands of the section that is lagging behind, the area that is lagging behind, PM Modi says.

8:01 hours: Benefits of many schemes that started in the last 7 years have reached the doorsteps of crores of poor. From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, the poor of the nation knows their (schemes') strength. Today, governmant schemes have picked up pace and are reaching their goals, PM Modi says.

7:59 hours: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' is very important for the achievement of all our goals, PM Modi says.

7:56 hours: A time comes in the development journey of every country when that nation defines itself from a new end, when it takes itself forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has come in India's development journey, PM Modi says.

7:56 hours: We can proudly say that the largest COVID-19 vaccination program is being run in India today. More than 54 crore people have received vaccine doses so far, PM Modi says.

7:54 hours: Indians have fought this battle (COVID) with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It's a result of strength of our industrialists and scientists, that today India doesn't need to depend on any other nation for vaccines, PM Modi says.

7:50 hours: We have taken a decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, to honour the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the partition, PM Modi says.

7:45 hours: The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations, PM Modi says.

7:44 hours: During COVID, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines and crores of citizens who were working with a sense of service -all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation, PM Modi says.

7:41 hours: PM Modi lauds Tokyo Olympics contingent.

7:38 hours: I convey my greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters, PM Modi says.

7:33 hours: Just In: PM Modi's address to the nation begins.

7:30 hours: PM Modi unfurls tri-colour at Red Fort.

7:24 hours: PM Modi inspects the guard of honour at Red Fort.

7:20 hours: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort.

7:17 hours: Security tightened across Delhi on Independence Day.

7:13 hours: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

7:05 hours: PM Modi will also hoist the national flag today and deliver the customary address to the nation.

7:04 hours: As announced by PM Modi earlier, India will be celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' today, marking the 75th year of Independence.

7:02 hours: Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended reetings on the occasion of Independence Day 2021 and said 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen.

"Greetings to you all on Independence Day. May this year of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind," PM Modi tweeted.

7:00 hours: PM Modi will address the nation today from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

