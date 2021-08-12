Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a notice has said that the metro will run at usual timings. However, it informed that parking lots outside metro stations will remain close from the morning of August 14 to 2 pm on August 15.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced that its services will continue to run normally on Independence Day this year. However, it informed that parking lots outside metro stations will remain close from the morning of August 14 to 2 pm on August 15.

"Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Saturday i.e, 14th August 2021 till 2:00 PM on Sunday i.e, 15th August 2021 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day," the DMRC said in a circular on its website.

"However, the Metro train services will continue to run," it added.

The security has been beefed up all across the national capital ahead of the 75th Independence Day. The Delhi Traffic Police, meanwhile, has prepared its plan for Independence Day that will help in regulating traffic in places like Red Fort and India Gate.

Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Sanjay Kumar, as reported by Hindustan Times, has said that vehicles only with a valid pass would be allowed to move around the Red Fort area on Independence Day.

There are two kinds of passes for the invitees which have been issued by the police:

1. A triangular pass: Vehicles that have been allotted with triangular pass have been granted permission to go inside the Red Fort complex

2. A square pass: Vehicles with a square pass will be permitted in the parking lot away from the Red Fort.

Kumar also added in order to ensure safety certain restrictions will be imposed in and around the Red Fort. He also mentioned prior to the event, a full dress rehearsal for various arrangements has taken place on August 13.

The roads which have been closed by the Delhi traffic police on August 15 from 4 am to 10 am are Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, S.P.Mukherjee Marg from H.C.Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh Bypass, the police informed.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen