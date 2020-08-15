This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on Independence Day for the seventh time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The whole nation is celebrating Independence Day today (August 15). The day marks the freedom of the country from over 200 years of the imperial rule. This year India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day.

The day is celebrated to honour the dedication and sacrifices of the Bravehearts who lost their lives just to make their motherland free from the British empire. The Independence Day, every year, is celebrated by hosting flag hoisting ceremonies at the Red Fort in New Delhi and various other parts of the country.

After the flag hoisting, the prime minister of the country addresses the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on Independence Day for the seventh time.

When, Where and How to Watch Independence Day Celebrations LIVE?

PM Modi's Independence Day speech is expected to begin at 7.30 AM after he hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

National Public Broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast the prime minister’s I-day speech LIVE at its channels. Apart from that, the prime minister’s address will also be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel. One can also watch PM Modi’s flag hoisting and speech on the Twitter handle of Press Information Bureau (PIB).

