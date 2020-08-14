The Independence Day ceremony at the Wagah-Attari Border will be a low-key affair this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Border Security Force (BSF) Band on Friday gave a musical performance at the Attari-Wagah border on the eve of 74th Independence Day. The BSF personnel sang 'Teri Mitti' of the Bollywood movie Kesari.

As part of the ongoing celebration of the 74th Independence Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) Band gave a musical performance at the Attari-Wagah border on the eve of #IndependenceDay.

It will be for the first time since 1959 when Independence Day celebrations started at the joint check post (JCP) of the Attari-Wagah border, that there will be no spectators to witness the parade.

The Independence Day ceremony at the Wagah-Attari Border will be a low-key affair this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, no exchange of sweets will take place on the occasion of Pakistan and India’s Independence Days in eake of the pandemic.

Both BSF and Pak Rangers have been following the tradition of exchanging sweets and gifts on festivals like Diwali and Eid, as well as on their respective independence days. Indian soldiers also offer sweets to Pak Rangers on the Republic Day.

However, the exchange of sweets did not take place last year after the Pakistani troops gave it a miss with their country flustered over the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Since March this year, the BSF has restricted the entry of visitors at the JCP to witness the Beating the Retreat Ceremony, which is considered one of the most spectacular events showing the symbol of rivalry and brotherhood between the two countries.

