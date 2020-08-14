On the occasion of our 74th Independence Day, we honour and remember five unsung heroes whose tireless efforts ensured our freedom.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is all set to celebrate her 74th Independence Day on August 15. Celebrations have been curtailed this time due to the coronavirus crisis and most Independence Day functions will be celebrated with small crowds. August 15 is celebrated as Independence Day to commemorate India's Independence from the British rule on the same day in 1947 after years of struggle. While we all are aware of the contributions of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and several others, there are many unsung heroes who contributed to India's freedom struggle but went into oblivion due to several reasons.

Most of us don't even know their names but they gave their blood and sweat in the service of motherland. On the occasion of our 74th Independence Day, we honour and remember five unsung heroes whose tireless efforts ensured our freedom.

Rani Gaidinliu: A Naga spiritualist, Rani Gaidinliu refused to accept British rule and revolted against them. At the age of 13, she launched the Heraka movement against the Britishers and went to jail at the age of 16 years. She was given life imprisonment but released after 10 years. Jawaharlal Nehru was impressed by her bravery and gave her the title of 'Rani'.

Potti Sreeramulu: A devout Gandhian, Potti Sreeramulu is among the many unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle. He died during the hunger strike, demanding a separate Andhra state to be carved out of the Madras Presidency. Sreeramulu dedicated his life to the motherland and Dalit community.

Velu Nachiyar: Despite supreme sacrifice for the country, not many of us are aware of Rani Velu Nachiyar, the first queen to fight against the British colonial power in India. Known by Tamils as Veeramangai, Nachiyar was the queen of Svaganga estate from 1780-1790.

Aruna Asaf Ali: The contribution of Aruna Asaf Ali in India's freedom struggle didn't get due recognition. She worked tirelessly for the country's independence from the English. It was Ali, a staunch Congresswoman who hoisted the Indian National Congress flag during the Quit India Movement in 1942 at Gowalia Tank Maidan in Bombay.

Bhikaji Cama: Born in a well-off Parsi family in Mumbai (then Bombay), Bhikaji Cama had unfurled the Indian flag at International Socialist Conference at Stuttgart in Germany, 1907. Cama was part of the Non-Cooperative movement and Quit India Movement against the British.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma