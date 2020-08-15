The system is equipped to instantaneously detect and identify drone threats and terminate them. It can bring down micro drones through either jamming of command and control links or by damaging electronics of drones through laser-based Directed Energy Weapon.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a first, a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed anti-drone system was deployed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the Red Fort in the national capital on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, news agency ANI reported.

This indigenously-developed system is capable of detecting and jamming micro drones up to 3 kilometers away and it uses laser to bring down a target upto 1 to 2.5 kilometers depending on wattage of laser weapon

The system can be an effective counter to increased drone-based activity in the western and northern sectors.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation is an agency charged with military's research and development. It has a network of laboratories engaged in developing defence technologies covering various fields, like aeronautics, armaments, electronics, land combat engineering, among other areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Ford on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

In his 86 minute speech, the Prime Minister gave a comprehensive view of his government's focus in the time to come. He pushed his Aatmanirbhar Bharat motto, saying that people across the country have taken a pledge to become "self reliant."

"I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal," ANI quoted the Prime Minister, as saying.

He, however, noted that there are several challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat but said that people across the country can solve the challenges and find solutions for all tough situations.

