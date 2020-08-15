In the past six years, PM Modi's Independence Day speeches have been, both, the road map for the year ahead, as well as the statements of achievements from the year gone by. In terms of duration, where does his 2020 speech stand compared to the previous six years?

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Ford in New Delhi on Saturday lasted for almost 86 minutes, nearly the same duration as the 2019 speech that clocked in at around 92 minutes.

In the past six years, PM Modi's Independence Day speeches have been, both, the road map for the year ahead, as well as the statements of achievements from the year gone by. In terms of the duration -- of 86 minutes and 10 seconds -- where does his 2020 speech stand compared to the previous six years?

In 2014, fresh from an emphatic victory in the General Elections, the Prime Minister spoke for nearly 65 minutes on the 68th Independence Day. In his address, he departed from tradition and spoke extempore on what his vision for the country was. He cleared that he wished to expedite the nation-building process by encouraging the capabilities of government functionaries.

The following year, the Prime Minister spoke for 86 minutes, during which he announced multiple schemes for economically marginalised. The speech emphasised on Farmers' welfare and raising agriculture productivity. "The farmers need water and electricity and we are working towards their availability. We have decided to pump in fifty thousand crore rupees in ‘Pradhaan Mantri Krishi Sinchaai Yojna."

In 2016, the Prime Minister delivered his longest Independence Day speech so far, clocking 96 minutes. He highlighted the achievements of his government, touching upon various schemes that were launched as well as those taken forward during his tenure. Among these included the then recently passed tax reform, GST, which he said will give strength to the country economy.

The following year, the Prime Minister delivered a relatively short speech of 56 minutes, wherein he asked the people of the country to show a collective determination to create a New India by 2022 -- the year that would mark 75 years to Indian Independence.

In his final speech of the first tenure as the Prime Minister, Modi spoke for 83 minutes during which he reiterated his vision to double farmers’ incomes by 2022, and noted that world bodies like World Health Organisation have appreciated the progress made in the Swachh Bharat Mission. He remarked that India had come a long way from "policy paralysis in 2013 to now be known for “Reform, Perform, Transform.”

In his first Independence Day speech after assuming the office of Prime Minister for the second term following the emphatic victory in the 2019 General elections, the Prime Minister spoke for 92 minutes.

