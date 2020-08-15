In his address from the rampart of Red Fort, PM Modi said that every Indian will get a unique health ID under the National Digital Health Mission.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the country battling hard against the dreadful coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on 74th Independence Day and inaugurated that National Digital Health Mission will start from Saturday which will bring "a new revolution in India's health sector".

In his address from the rampart of Red Fort, PM Modi said that every Indian will get a unique health ID under the National Digital Health Mission, adding that the "completely technology-based" initiative would revolutionise the health sector.

"Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card in your profile on a national scale. From the doctor's appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in your health profile," PM Modi said.

Also Read | 3 Covid-19 vaccines at different stages of trials, roadmap ready for distribution: PM Modi in I-Day speech

"Your every test, every disease, which doctor gave you which medicine, when, what were your reports, all these information will be carried in this one health ID," PM Modi noted while adding that when the coronavirus pandemic began in India, there was only one lab for testing but at present, there are over 1,400 coronavirus testing labs in India.

What is National Digital Health Mission?

The National Digital Health Mission or the NDHM comes under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). According to the central government, the NDHM will "improve the efficiency, effectiveness and transparency of the health sector" in India as it will allow people to access health services remotely via teleconsultation and e-pharmacies.

Under this scheme, which will be implemented in phases, doctors will all be linked to a central server and it will be made on the lines of Aaadhar Card. The Centre will also extend this scheme include pharmacies and medical stores into the servers shortly. As per reports, the health ID will also contain information about every test, disease, medicine and associated reports of a patient which can be accessed by an authorised person from anywhere in the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma