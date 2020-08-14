The function will be limited to a band display on Friday evening and a parade on the Independence Day. No visitor will be allowed to visit the border and only men in uniform wearing masks and gloves will be present.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Patriotic fervour grips the Wagah-Attari border with Pakistan every year on the occasion of Independence Day as thousands of Indians gather to watch the famous beating retreat ceremony. The valiant Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are massively cheered and a feeling of national pride grips the atmosphere.

This year, however, the Independence Day functions at the Joint Check Post (JCP) of the Wagah-Attari border will be a low-key affair due to the outbreak of coronavirus, with no spectators to charge-up the atmosphere.

“BSF’s director general Surjeet Singh Deswal, along with other senior officials, will be present during the parade on August 15. No visitor will be allowed to visit the JCP due to the pandemic. Only men in uniform, wearing masks and gloves will be there,” Hindustan Times quoted a senior BSF official, who did not wish to be named, as saying.

This will be the first time in the history of the Joint Check Post that the Independence Day functions will be organised without spectators, the BSF official said.

In addition, Indian and Pakistani forces will not be exchanging sweets on the occasion of the Independence Day of the two countries that fall a day apart. The two sides exchange sweets on festivals like Diwali, Eid, Independence Day and Republic Day.

This, however, is not new since the Indian and Pakistani forces have not been exchanging sweets ever since the central government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that had accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties with India following the move.

Beating retreat ceremony is considered one of the most spectacular events showing the symbol of rivalry and brotherhood between the two countries. It stated as a goodwill gesture between the two countries in 1959.

This ceremony takes place every evening immediately before sunset at the Wagah-Attari border. It starts with a blustering parade by the soldiers from both sides, and ends up in the perfectly coordinated lowering of the two nations' flags. Indian and Pakistani personnel march towards zero line, stomping their feet and raising them as high as possible. The spectacle attracts a large number of visitors every day on both sides.

The ceremony, however, was suspended in March amid the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja