New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, a full dress rehearsal is being held at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday for the Independence Day celebrations. Along with Red Fort, a full dress rehearsal was also held at various parts of the country.

Soldiers from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal. As part of the rehearsal, the personnel conducted a march past.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the forces that participated in the rehearsal were wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus. In order to maintain uniformity, the face masks worn by the participants were matching with their outfits.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations were held at Motilal Nehru Stadium Parade Ground today morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hoisting the tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day on August 15 and address the nation from its ramparts.

The celebration will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force, according to the Defence Ministry. Security measures have already been intensified in and around Delhi's Red Fort ahead of the event.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs last month had issued the guidelines for Independence Day celebrations this year.

Here are the Guidelines issued by MHA for Independence Day Celebrations:

- The MHA in its guidelines has asked all the states, UTs, government offices, Governors and other authorities to refrain from the large congregation of public and urged them to use technology for conducting celebration proceedings.

- “In view of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, while organizing various programmes or activities for the Independence Day celebrations, it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitization, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons and follow all guidelines related to Covid-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health a Family Welfare.

- “Therefore, all programmes should be organized in a way that a large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in the best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion. The events organized could be web-cast in order to reach out to people at large, who are not able to participate”, the guidelines further added.

- “The traditional speech of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort would be done with the regular 21 gun salute and the singing of the national anthem”, the directives said.

- The directive was addressed right down to the level of the village Panchayats, urging and providing directions of how to conduct the flag hoisting and unfurling ceremony. The directive encouraged the celebrations to take care of the ongoing pandemic situation by celebrating responsibly by using masks, sanitisers and upkeep of social distancing practices.

