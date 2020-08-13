All eyes would be on PM Modi's independence day speech as it comes right in the middle of a pandemic that has delivered a jolt to Indian economy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the ramparts of Red Ford in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day on Saturday for the seventh time. All eyes would be on PM Modi's independence day speech as it comes right in the middle of a pandemic that has delivered a jolt to Indian economy. Given our Prime Minister's exceptional oratory skills, millions of Indians eagerly wait for his speech on this momentous day. All his I-day speeches have been remarkable, be it the launch of Swacch Bharat in 2014 or his rallying cry to create a New India in 2017 or his subtle decimation of his rivals who opposed revocation of Article 370.

Here are the highlights of the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speeches since his election in 2014.





2014

In his first address to the nation, the PM Modi departed from tradition and spoke extempore on what his vision for the country was. He cleared that he wished to expedite the nation-building process by encouraging the capabilities of government functionaries.

Among the notable highlights was the announcement of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or clean India Mission -- a countrywide campaign that was aimed at eliminating open defecation and improve solid waste management (SWM) in urban and rural areas in India.

A series of initiatives aimed at powering the common man, and unleashing the potential of India`s youth -- such as Skill India movement -- were announced by the Prime Minister.





2015

In his second address to the nation, the Prime Minister resolved of 125 crore Indians, as “Team India”, to root out corruption, and to make India a developed Nation by 2022.

"I want to assure my fellow countrymen, I want to tell the “Team India” comprising 1.25 billion people that this country can become corruption-free," the Prime Minister had said, adding, "This job has to be started from the top. Corruption is stuck with our country like a termite and the termite keeps on spreading."

The speech emphasised on Farmers' welfare and raising agriculture productivity. "The farmers need water and electricity and we are working towards their availability. We have decided to pump in fifty thousand crore rupees in ‘Pradhaan Mantri Krishi Sinchaai Yojna."

Among other notable highlights include the announcement of Stand-up India and start-up India initiatives, electricity to 18,000 un-electrified villages within 1,000 days, and stress on financial inclusion.





2016

On India’s 70th Independence Day, the Prime Minister highlighted the achievements of his government, touching upon various schemes that were launched as well as those taken forward during his tenure. Among these included the then recently passed tax reform, GST, which he said will give strength to the country economy.



The Prime Minister said that it was our collective responsibility to turn 'Swaraj' into 'Suraaj', whose achievement he said would require sacrifice, hardwork, discipline, dedication and courage. "Suraaj means the progress of the common man, a govt that is sensitive to the requirements and aspirations of the common man."



2017

In his fourth Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister said that people of the country must show the same collective determination and resolve to create a New India by 2022 -- the year that would mark 75 years to Indian Independence. He emphasized that everyone was equal in our nation, and together the nation can bring about a qualitative transformation.

"We have to take a sankalp of new India and take the country forward," the Prime Minister had remarked.

The Prime Minister spoke on the first surgical strike on Pakistan, saying that the nation's security was his government's priority, and the surgical strike had underscored the same. "Our security forces have always shown their capabilities whenever on duty. Whether it is terrorism or infiltrators, our security personnel have always been ready for sacrifice," Modi said.

He added that India’s stature in the world was rising, and several countries were cooperating with India in fighting the menace of terrorism. He also strongly condemned the violence in the name of faith.





2018

In his final speech of the first tenure as the Prime Minister, Modi remarked that India had come a long way from "policy paralysis in 2013 to now be known for “Reform, Perform, Transform.”

He reiterated his vision to double farmers’ incomes by 2022, and noted that world bodies like World Health Organisation have appreciated the progress made in the Swachh Bharat Mission.

During the speech, the Prime Minister had announced "Gagan-Yaan” a manned space mission, to be undertaken by India by 2022, using its own capabilities. "It is with great pleasure that I inform the people of this country that in 2022, on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, India will unfurl the tri-colour in space."

Among other highlights include the announcement that women officers of Short Service Commission in the Indian Armed Forces would now be eligible for permanent commission through a transparent selection process.





2019

In his first Independence Day speech after assuming the office of Prime Minister for the second term following the emphatic victory in the 2019 General elections, the Prime Minister spoke on -- among other things -- the Abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"If these provisions were so important for Jammu and Kashmir's welfare, why did previous governments left it as a temporary provision despite multiple opportunities to do," Modi had said.

The Prime Minister had reiterated the target of doubling the size of Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in 5 years' time. He announced that the central government had decided to invest more than Rs 100 lakh crore on building modern infrastructure in the country.

Other highlights include the announcement about the integration of all three forces under a defence head and the government's aim to free India from the single use plastic.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja