New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, politicians on Saturday extended their wishes to the fellow countrymen on the occasion of India's 74th Independence. Besides the two most prominent leaders of the country, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and several other politicians also wished happy Independence Day 2020 to the people of the country.

Here is who said what:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" PM Modi wrote on Twitter in both Hindi and English.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: "The only alternative to coexistence is codestruction.” Jawaharlal Nehru. Best wishes on Independence Day," Gandhi said.

Amit Shah: "On the occasion of 'Independence Day', I bow at the feet of all the great fighters who laid their lives for the country's freedom. I also salute to those brave hearts who gave supreme sacrifice to ensure the nation's unity, integrity, and security," Shah said.

Rajnath Singh: "Warm greetings to every Indian on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. #India Independence Day," he tweeted along with pictures of him unfurling the national flag.

