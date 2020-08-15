From New Delhi to Mumbai to Chennai to Kolkata, Indians celebrated the 74th Independence Day with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. However, the celebrations this time was limited because of the ongoing coronavirus and most of the people stayed inside their houses.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across India on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day of the country. On Independence Day, people across the country forget their difference and come out together to honour the sacrifice of thousands of patriots who gave their lives for the country.

From New Delhi to Mumbai to Chennai to Kolkata, Indians celebrated the 74th Independence Day with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. However, the celebrations this time was limited because of the ongoing coronavirus and most of the people stayed inside their houses.

Here’s how people across India celebrated Independence Day 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic:

India on Saturday celebrated its 74th Independence Day amid the coronavirus pandemic. A special ceremony was organised at the Red Fort in New Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour and addressed the nation. However, only a few people and union ministers attended the flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address pushed for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and presented a broad outline for spurring India's growth in diverse sectors and asserted that the coronavirus pandemic cannot halt the country's march towards self-reliance.

He also made a host of new announcements on Saturday including the launch of a national digital health mission under which health IDs will be given to everyone, connecting all six lakh villages with optical fibres in 1,000 days and promised the holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the delimitation exercise is over.

