New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, hoisted the national flag at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi, to mark the 74th Independence Day. Prior to the flag hoisting ceremony, the prime minister paid homage to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat in the national capital.

Upon reaching the Red Fort's Lahori, the prime minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He then inspected the Guard of Honour and then hoisted the tricolour.

While addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "We have been going through many challenges like floods and landslides which have also resulted in the loss of lives. We pay condolences to the parts of the country facing natural calamities and disasters and reassure our fellow citizens of full support in this hour of need".

"This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety", the PM said.

Here are the Highlights from the ramparts of the Red Fort:

9:15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from the Red Fort after addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day today.

9:10 am: PM Narendra Modi greets people at the Red Fort, after addressing the nation

#WATCH Delhi: PM Narendra Modi greets people at the Red Fort, after addressing the nation on #IndependenceDay.

9:05 am: Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days ago. Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. The conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for future: PM Modi

9:03 am: For India, neighbours are not only ones we share a border with, but all those who have a bonding of the heart with us. ASEAN nations not just have had a great partnership with us today, but have shared values and cultures for centuries.

9:02 am: Climate Change is of great concern to us, and we are focusing on clean energy and solar power to take us forward and ensure that our per capita carbon foot is reduced. We are working on mission mode to ensure that pollution levels across India drop significantly.

9:00 am: In the next 1000 days, Lakshadweep will also be connected to submarine optical fiber cable: PM Modi

8:58 am: There are more than 1300 islands in our country. Keeping in mind their geographical location and their significance in the development of the nation, work to begin new projects in some of these islands is underway: PM Narendra Modi

8:57 am: Delimitation exercise is being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, the country is committed for completion of this work so that elections are held and people's representatives are elected there: PM Modi

8:55 am: From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner: PM Narendra Modi

8:52 am: Today neighbour is not just the one with whom we share border but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I'm happy that in past some time India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in 'extended neighbourhood': PM

8:50 am: Ladakh too is seeing a lot of work done. Ladakh is leading the way and is focusing on becoming carbon-neutral. Just as Sikkim has made its mark as an organic state, efforts are being made to make Ladakh a carbon-neutral region. We are working actively with residents of Ladakh in taking new and innovative ways of development.

8:47 am: I want to thank all the sarpanches across Jammu and Kashmir, who are putting in a great effort to ensure development reaches everyone in the union territory and it progresses along with the rest of the country.

8:45 am: This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi

8:42 am: Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production: PM Narendra Modi

8:38 am: We have set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take an appropriate decision after the committee submits its report: PM Narendra Modi

8:35 am: Whenever women received opportunity, they made India proud & strengthened it. Today, nation is determined to provide equal opprtunities of self-emloyment & employment to them. Today women are working in coal mines, our daughters are touching the sky while flying fighter plane: PM

8:31 am: Education has a key role in the making of #Aatmanirbhar, modern, new and prosperous India. So, we have brought the new education policy after three decades that has been welcomed throughout the country, which instils new confidence: PM Modi

8:28 am: Only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014. In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre. In the coming 1000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre: PM.

8:21 am: Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists the National Flag at his residence in Jaipur

8:18 am: An important priority of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer. To provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund' of Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been created: PM Narendra Modi

8:14 am: Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our country. The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy: PM Modi

8:11 am: Today, Multi-national Companies (MNCs) from across the world are coming to India. We have to move forward with the 'mantra' of Make in India as well as Make for World: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

8:06 am: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate Independence Day at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh. (Source: ITBP)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate #IndependenceDay at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh. (Source: ITBP)

8:04 am: The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged: PM Modi

8:02 am: A few months back we used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. Today India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries: PM Narendra Modi

8:00 am: India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

7:58 am: I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat & they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution: PM

7:56 am: It never happened that there was any part during the time period of India's slavery that no attempt was made to free the country or nobody made sacrifices for freedom: PM Narendra Modi

7:54 am: I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal: PM Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort

7:53 am: Amid #COVID19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 cr Indians today: PM Modi

7:51 am: We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them: PM Modi.

7:49 am: Next year, it will be our 75th Independence Day so we will have to set new goals: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

7:47 am: We have been going through many challenges like floods and landslides which have also resulted in the loss of lives. We pays condolences to the parts of the country facing natural calamities and disasters and reassure our fellow citizens of full support in this hour of need: PM Modi

7:45 am: This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety: PM Modi

7:44 am: We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them: PM

7:42 am: During the Covid-19 pandemic many families have been impacted. Some lives have been lost due to the pandemic. My condolences for loss of these lives, says PM Modi.

7:40 am: Today is the day when we pay respect to all those who are serving the nation, Defence forces, Police forces, security force and crores of citizen who keep serving the nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

7:38 am: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, on 74th #IndependenceDay today.

7:34 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay today. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay today.



The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag. pic.twitter.com/RPHNqMZxZS — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020





7:32 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag as the National Anthem plays in the background.

7:27 am: PM Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. The Guard of Honour is being commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar.

7:23 am: Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Lahori Gate of the Red Fort. He is being received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

7:19 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat.

7:17 am: Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat reach Red Fort

7:15 am: On this #IndependenceDay, let us take a pledge to fulfil PM Narendra Modi's dream of a self-reliant India and contribute to taking the country to new heights by using indigenous products: Home Minister Amit Shah

7:14 am: Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the national flag at his residence. He says, "We will get freedom in its true meaning when India becomes self-reliant. So today we need to take a pledge to make India self-reliant".

7:12 am: Ahead of his address, PM Modi wished all the citizens a very happy Independence Day.

#स्वतंत्रतादिवस के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।



जय हिंद!



Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020

7:10 am: Over 4,000 people including diplomats, officials and media personnel have been invited for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort and it is being organised maintaining a balance between the dignity of the event and factoring in COVID-19 protocols, the defence ministry said on Friday.

7:08 am: Delhi: Latest visuals from Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag & address the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.

7:05 am: All invitees have been requested to wear masks, it said, adding that an adequate number of masks are being kept handy for distribution at various points of venue.

7:00 am: The defence ministry said the seating arrangement has been made under the guiding principle of "Do Gaz ki Doori" (maintaining distance of two yards) between any two guests. It said members of the guard of honour have been under quarantine.

