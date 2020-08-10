New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. The I-Day celebrations are not expected to be as stately like the previous years in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

PM Modi is expected to present a new outline for an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week, adding that various departments and ministries are working seriously to implement PM Modi's initiative for a self-reliant India and that it is an attempt to give a fresh dimension to Mahatma Gandhi's push for "Swadeshi".

"PM Modi will present before the nation a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the Independence Day," Singh said.

Referring to the defence ministry's decision to ban import of 101 military weapons and platforms, Singh said major and tough decisions are being taken to promote self-reliance in defence production.

He said big weapons systems will now be produced in India and the country will look for their export to make it a hub for defence manufacturing.

In a major push to promote the domestic defence industry, Singh on Sunday morning announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms including light combat helicopters, transport aircraft, conventional submarines and cruise missiles by 2024.

In wake of the Chinese border aggression in eastern Ladakh in June thie year which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, India has launched an economic offensive against Beijing, banning Chinese apps like TikTok and UC Browser and also the goods imported from across the border.

The prime minister is also expected to speak on the issue of Ram Mandir with the groundbreaking ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony being held on August 5 where PM Modi laid the first foundation stone of the grand temple in Ayodhya.

The Ram Temple, the way for which was paved by the Supreme Court, may appear in his speech as an example of the new direction of India’s national polity.

Another major issue which is expected to feature in PM’s speech is the pandemic-hit economy. The prime minister may speak on plans to revive the sectors which have been worst-affected from the crisis.

Last week, PM Modi launched a week-long garbage-free India campaign in the run-up to Independence Day and asserted that the Swachh Bharat Mission has been a big support in the fight against coronavirus.

In his I-Day speech last year, the prime minister had last year highlighted the passage of legislation criminalising instant triple talaq, and abrogation of Article 370 stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

He had also underlined the need for population control, outlined his vision for water on tap in every household during this term, and projected the dream of a 5 trillion dollar economy by the end of this tenure.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta