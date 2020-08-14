Organisers Jitender Kumar Upadhyay and Naresh Tyagi stated that the reason for the selection of these plants is that they not only release oxygen into the atmosphere, but they also absorb pollutants like carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide from the atmosphere.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Independence Day 2020: In an initiative to make Delhi a pollution-free city, around 5,000 saplings will be planted in the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency on the occasion of Independence Day or August 15. The aim of this initiative is to make Delhi a greener and pollution-free city where people can breathe clean air.

The organisers of the initiative have cleverly chosen to plant the saplings of medicinal properties like neem (azadirachta indica), peepal (ficus religiosa or sacred fig) to be planted across the constituency. Both the plants have several medicinal properties. It is being said that peepal releases oxygen 24 hours unlike other plants that start exhaling CO2 during night time.

These trees also protect us from dangerous ultraviolet rays and help maintain ecological balance, as they also reduce the effects of global warming.

Upadhyay and Tyagi said that these 5,000 saplings will be planted at Ambedkar Colony, Chhatarpur Village, Chhatarpur Extension and Chhatarpur Enclave areas. "Plantation is no longer a luxury, but a necessity," Tyagi added and urged locals to take part in the initiative.

