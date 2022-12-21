'Increase Use Of Masks, Be Vigilant': Centre's Advice To Citizens Amid Global Resurgence In COVID Cases

AMID recent spike in Covid cases in China and other countries, the Centre on Wednesday held a high-level meeting on the covid situation in the country and advised people to mask up in crowded areas. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting of top health officials and experts and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister wrote, "COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."

VK Paul, a member of NITI Aayog, asked people to wear masks in crowded areas. He also appealed to senior citizens to take precautions dose. "Only 27-28 per cent of people have taken precautionary doses. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precautionary doses. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone," Paul said.

On Wednesday, in a letter to States and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that in view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.

"All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs," Union Health Secretary, as quoted by ANI said.

Apart from wearing masks and using hand sanitisers, those who are travelling to India from outside need to be cautious, says the Health Ministry’s latest guideline for international arrivals. The latest guideline in this regard has been effective since November 22.

Meanwhile, India reported 131 fresh Covid cases, with this the total tally climbed to 4,46,76,330, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Wednesday. India's active caseload currently stands at 34,08 which accounts for 0.01 per cent of the total cases.