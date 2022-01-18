New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday asked all states and Union Territories "to immediately increase testing in a strategic manner keeping in view the trend of case positivity in specific areas in the States/UTs". The government said that it is seen from the data available on the ICMR portal that testing has declined in many States and Union Territories, adding that states must step up the testing to fulfill the basic objective of current COVID containment strategy of the government, which is, 'early detection of cases for quick isolation and care'.

Testing remains key strategy for pandemic management: Govt

The government said that testing remains a key strategy for pandemic management on the following two counts:

1. Identification of new clusters and new hotspots of infection which can in tur facilitate immediate action for containment such as setting up of containment zones, contact tracing, quarantining, isolation and follow up. This can enable the State and district administration to curb the spread of infection.

2. Ensuring reduction in mortality and morbidity Progression of disease to a severe category can be averted by strategic testing of those who are at high risk and more vulnerable, as well as in areas where the spread is likely to be higher I would like to re-iterate the advisory on purposive testing strategy issued by ICMR on 10 January 2022.

The government said that in community settings, 'all those who are symptomatic must be tested'. At the same time all at-risk contacts of laboratory confirmed cases must also be tested.

The government added that strategic and focused testing should be done of people who are vulnerable, living in closed surroundings, in densely populated areas in emerging new clusters and new hot spots of positive cases.

"In order to ensure that an effective track of the spread of the pandemic is kept and also immediate citizen centric action is initiated, it is incumbent uport all States/UTs to enhance testing," the government directed states and union territories.

