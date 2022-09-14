'Incorrect And Unwarranted': India Slams OIC For Its Pak-Backed References On Jammu And Kashmir

INDIA on Wednesday criticized the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and rejected its allegation of Jammu and Kashmir stating it "factually incorrect and unwarranted”.

“We reject factually incorrect and unwarranted references to India in a statement by OIC. We regret that OIC countries, with whom we share close ties, failed in preventing Pakistan from misusing OIC platforms to push anti-India propaganda,” said Pawan Badhe, first secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN.

On Tuesday, a group of the Islamic nation alleged "illegal unilateral action to change the status of Kashmir" in the Rights Council and accused India of trying to make demographic changes in Kashmir.

Pawan Badhe in his statement said that Pakistan has again abused the platform offered by this august Council for peddling its “malicious propaganda” against India.

In addition, he also mentioned that Pakistan has a terrible track record when it comes to promoting and protecting the human rights of its citizens.

“Extrajudicial abductions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention and tortures have been used by Pakistan as tools of State Policy to target human rights defenders, political activists, students, and journalists and to crush dissent,” he added.

Last month on the third anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir's bifurcation, the OIC accused India of "illegal unilateral action" and urged other nations to take action to settle the "conflict" through pertinent UN resolutions.

“August 5, 2022, marks the third anniversary of the illegal and unilateral actions taken in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which were followed by additional unlawful measures including illegal demographic changes,” OIC tweeted from its official account.