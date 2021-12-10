PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project at 1 PM on December 11 in Balrampur | PTI, ANI images

New Delhi/Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district on Saturday, December 11. Prime Minister said on Friday that the project will solve irrigation related problems in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

A project that was incomplete for 4 decades has been finished in 4 years : PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that the ‘swift work on the Saryu Nahar National Project during the last four years is in line with his Government’s commitment to complete long-pending projects and also harness our water resources for the benefit of our farmers’.

“You would be shocked to know that work on the Saryu Nahar National Project began in 1978 but for decades, the project was never completed. Costs increased and so did people’s woes. A project that was incomplete for four decades has been finished in four years,” Prime Minister added further.

The swift work on the Saryu Nahar National Project during the last four years is in line with our Government’s commitment to complete long-pending projects and also harness our water resources for the benefit of our farmers and to further ‘Ease of Living.' — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2021

The Saryu Nahar National Project has been built with a total cost of more than Rs. 9800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4600 crore was reportedly provisioned in the last four years. The project also involves interlinking of five rivers – Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region.

The project will reportedly provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages. It will benefit nine districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh namely - Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj.

The government said that the farmers of the region, “who were the worst sufferers of the inordinate delay in the project”, will now immensely benefit from the upgraded irrigation potential. They will now be able to grow crops on a larger scale and maximise the agri-potential of the region, it added.

