Income Tax 'Survey' At BBC Offices Continues For 3rd Straight Day; Employees Working From Home | Updates

THE INCOME Tax department's 'survey' at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai continued for the third straight day on Thursday. The survey began on February 14 over alleged irregularities in international taxation and transfer pricing involving the broadcaster.

As per sources, quoted by ANI, the I-T sleuths conducted verification of certain documents in the Account of the Finance Department of BBC. Meanwhile, the officers seized the mobile phones, laptops and desktops of the persons involved in the account and finance department.

Here Are The Top 10 Development In BBC Row

- The government official on Wednesday said the I-T conducted a survey of BBC offices after it failed to offer a convincing response to earleir tax notice.

- Senior adviser at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta said the BBC was served tax notices in the past but the organisation had not provided a "convincing response" to tax authorities.

- The BBC meanwhile has stood by its reporting for the documentary and said it was cooperating with the tax officials.

- Tax officials searched BBC premises in New Delhi and Mumbai for a second day on Wednesday. The move drew criticism from opposition leaders and prominent media bodies in the country as it comes days after BBC released a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

- Since the BBC released a documentary called 'India: The Modi Question', it has sparked controversy across the country. Earleir, the government denounced the documentary and banned the film describing it as a propaganda piece. The Centre also blocked its streaming and sharing on social media.

- Last week, the Supreme Court turned down a Hindu Sena petition (PIL) asking for a ban on the BBC's broadcast of the 2002 Gujarat riots documentary. A bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said the court cannot impose censorship and the plea was misconceived.