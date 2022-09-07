IT Raids At Centre For Policy Research, Searches Linked To 'Bogus Donations To Political Parties'

Income Tax Department is conducting raids at the office of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) (Credit-ANI)

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at the Delhi-based independent think tank Centre for Policy Research. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the reason behind the recent raids but several media reports have suggested that the search is connected to raids in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat over bogus funding of more than 20 registered but non-recognized political parties.

However, the think tank CPR has not given any official statement yet. The CPR governing board is currently chaired by Meenakshi Gopinath, a political scientist who taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University and was the principal of Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi.

Academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta previously chaired it. Mehta is a prominent critic of the BJP government. Yamini Aiyar is the company's president and CEO. Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran and IIM professor Rama Bijapurkar are among the board members.

The think tank claims on its website that is recognised as a not-for-profit society by the Government of India, contributions to it are tax-exempt. "CPR receives grants from a wide range of domestic and international sources, including foundations, corporate philanthropy, governments, and multilateral agencies," the website states, adding that "a full accounting of annual finances and grants" is available on the website.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department is conducting raids in multiple states against certain registered but unrecognised political parties to unearth bogus donations to "political parties."

This comes after a recent recommendation by the Election Commission that struck off at least 198 entities from its list of RUPP after they were found non-existent during physical verification.

In 2019–20, 66 RUPPs claimed Rs 385 crore exemptions. According to the rules, these RUPPs have not submitted contribution reports to ECI in Form 24A, as required by Section 29C of the Act. A few RUPPs have claimed income tax exemptions worth Rs 100 to 150 crores without complying with statutory requirements, such as submitting a contribution report in Form 24A as required by Section 29 C of the RP Act 1951.

In order to hold free and fair elections, Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, sent a separate list of such RUPPs to CBDT for action under an existing legal framework.

The Election Commission in May this year took action against parties claiming IT exemption without following statutory requirements, and it removed 87 political parties from its list for bogus donations and tax fraud, violating norms.

Centre for Policy Research was founded in 1973 and it describes itself as "a non-partisan, independent institution dedicated to conducting research that contributes to high quality scholarship, better policies, and a more robust public discourse about issues affecting Indian life."