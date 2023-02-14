Income Tax Department Conducts Survey At BBC Offices In Delhi, Mumbai; Mobiles Of Employees Seized

THE INCOME Tax department sleuths on Tuesday arrived at the office of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi to conduct a "survey" over alleged irregularities in international taxation and transfer pricing involving the broadcaster. The survey is also being conducted at the Mumbai office of the BBC.

As per sources, quoted by ANI, the I-T sleuths are conducting verification of certain documents in the Account of the Finance Department of BBC. Meanwhile, mobile phones, laptops and desktops of the persons involved in the account and finance department have been seized by the I-T sleuths.

However, the officials have said that this is not a "search" or "raid" but a "survey" and the mobile phones and laptops will be returned to the employees once the survey concludes. "The Income Tax sleuths will take backup of electronic devices and hand it over back to the persons," said ANI sources.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

The I-T "survey" came amid the raging controversy over BBC's controversial two-part documentary -- India: The Modi Question -- on the 2002 Gujarat riots and allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government last month directed authorities to take down the film from public platforms. The government also blocked several YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

Last week, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a PIL filed by Hindu Sena seeking a ban on the BBC for airing the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' on the 2002 Gujarat riots. A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said the court cannot impose censorship and the plea was misconceived.

The bench, also comprising Justice M.M. Sundresh, queried senior advocate Pinky Anand, representing the petitioner, "Completely misconceived, how can this be argued also? You want us to put complete censorship."

Meanwhile, earlier today Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the government is after the BBC instead of accepting an Opposition demand on a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani-Hindenburg matter. "We are demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani matter and the government is behind BBC," said Ramesh.