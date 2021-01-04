Robert Vadra's statement was recorded by the Income Tax department on Monday in connection with a Benami property case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Income Tax Department officials on Monday arrived at Robert Vadra's residence in New Delhi to record his statement in connection with a Benami property case. The IT officials also reached his office in east Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar on Monday afternoon in connection with the case.

"An I-T team is at Vadra's residence to record his statement in the Benami properties matter," the IT officials said, as reported by news agency IANS.

The officials also said that Vadra, who is the son-in-law of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, was summoned by the agency on multiple occasions but he had failed to appear citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Media reports suggest that Vadra was also questioned by the officials about the Bikaner land deal scam and Faridabad land scam cases.

Vadra, who is married to Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, is being questioned by the officials under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square.

It is alleged that the said property is owned by him. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating these charges, under the anti-money laundering law, against the businessman. He is currently out on bail.

The 52-year-old is also an accused in the Sky Light Hospitality land scam. It is alleged that Vadra's firm had acquired the land which was meant for rehabilitation of poor villagers in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

It is alleged that his firm purchased 69.55 hectares of land for Rs 72 lakh and sold it for Rs 5.15 crore to Allegeny Finlease through illegal transactions.

A case was also registered against Vadra and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for alleged irregularities in land deals in Gurugram. However, the businessman maintains that the case against him is motivated by his political rivals.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma