New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Parliament Panel on Friday has objected to the use of Gaya International Airport's code 'GAY' stating it 'inappropriate' and asked the government to change it. Airport codes are Three letters geocode or location identifier that is designated to many airports and metropolitan areas around the world that is defined by the International Air Transport Association, IATA.

On Friday, the Committee mentioned the issue and asked the government to make all efforts to take up the matter with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and concerned organisations as this issue pertains to inappropriate code naming of an airport of a holy city of India.

The Committee said, "use of 'GAY' code for Gaya airport is inappropriate for the holy city," and hence the government should try to replace this code with an appropriate one and also suggested an alternative code such as 'YAG'.

Alternatively, as per officials in the Civil Aviation Ministry, the IATA, the trade association of world's airlines, has expressed its inability to change the code without a "justifiable reason primarily related to air safety".

The IATA also stated that as per Resolution 763, the location codes allotted are permanent and to change this a strong justification primarily concerning air safety is needed.

"The GAY code for Gaya has been in use since the operationalisation of this airport, therefore, without any justifiable reason primarily concerning air safety, IATA has expressed its inability to change the code of Gaya airport," the ministry told the panel which was duly mentioned in the panel's report tabled on Friday.

"The Committee appreciates the efforts of Air India being a member airline of IATA to take up the request with the international air transport association but, yet, re-emphasise the government to make all effort to take up the matter with the IATA," the action is taken report said.

In the first report of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertaking tabled in Parliament in January 2021, the panel had mentioned that it was apprised about a request received by the Civil Aviation Ministry regarding the change of the code name of Gaya airport.

The panel had also recommended that the Ministry and Air India complete all the requisite consultations and formalities in a time-bound manner to change the code name of the Gaya airport.

Posted By: Ashita Singh