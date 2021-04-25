In yet another world record, India reports nearly 3.50 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 2,700 deaths
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases continued in India on Sunday after the country once again reported a record single-day spike 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the country's active tally to 26.82 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry.
The country on Sunday also reported 2,767 fresh fatalities, biggest-ever single-day spike, that pushed the death toll to 1.92 lakh. India's fatality rate has also increased to 1.13 per cent.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries increased to 1.40 crore after over 2.17 lakh COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection. However, India's recovery rate has dropped to 83.05 per cent due to the massive spike in daily cases.
While India reported another surge in cases, Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, saw a dip in infection after it reported over 67,000 cases. Mumbai, the state's worst affected city, also saw a dip in its daily cases after it reported 5,888 cases.
However, the dip in cases could be linked to the fact that less number of tests are conducted across the country on Saturdays and Sundays.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka continued to report a record surge after they reported 38,055, 14,281 and 29,438 COVID-19 cases respectively. Delhi, on the other hand, reported more than 24,000 fresh cases that pushed the national capital's active COVID-19 tally to the 93,000-mark.
Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|138
|5410
|66
|Andhra Pradesh
|81471
|931839
|7616
|Arunachal Pradesh
|550
|16940
|56
|Assam
|15545
|218958
|1186
|Bihar
|81961
|306753
|2087
|Chandigarh
|4902
|32608
|433
|Chhattisgarh
|122963
|509622
|7111
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1904
|4471
|4
|Delhi
|93080
|897804
|13898
|Goa
|12078
|62113
|993
|Gujarat
|107594
|367972
|6171
|Haryana
|69384
|340247
|3703
|Himachal Pradesh
|13411
|71423
|1304
|Jammu and Kashmir
|18064
|138184
|2126
|Jharkhand
|45592
|148364
|1888
|Karnataka
|234502
|1055612
|14283
|Kerala
|198904
|1173202
|5080
|Ladakh
|1972
|11129
|136
|Lakshadweep
|1044
|917
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|89363
|391299
|5041
|Maharashtra
|696298
|3468610
|63928
|Manipur
|705
|29193
|383
|Meghalaya
|1244
|14384
|158
|Mizoram
|712
|4663
|13
|Nagaland
|558
|12350
|95
|Odisha
|39893
|359467
|1981
|Puducherry
|6767
|44767
|737
|Punjab
|46565
|277189
|8356
|Rajasthan
|127616
|367485
|3527
|Sikkim
|798
|6223
|137
|Tamil Nadu
|100668
|952186
|13475
|Telengana
|62929
|330304
|1999
|Tripura
|727
|33408
|394
|Uttarakhand
|33330
|112001
|2102
|Uttar Pradesh
|288144
|752211
|10959
|West Bengal
|81375
|635802
|10884
|Total
|2682751
|14085110
|192311
(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
While India has been reporting over 3 lakh cases for the past few days, the central government has asked states and union territories (UTs) to set up field hospitals for the phase 3 of coronavirus vaccination that will begin from May 1.
Noting that vaccination in large scale is the only way forward, the Centre has asked states and UTs to take help from private sector and government agencies to set up field hospitals in the country.
