New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases continued in India on Sunday after the country once again reported a record single-day spike 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the country's active tally to 26.82 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry.

The country on Sunday also reported 2,767 fresh fatalities, biggest-ever single-day spike, that pushed the death toll to 1.92 lakh. India's fatality rate has also increased to 1.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries increased to 1.40 crore after over 2.17 lakh COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection. However, India's recovery rate has dropped to 83.05 per cent due to the massive spike in daily cases.

While India reported another surge in cases, Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, saw a dip in infection after it reported over 67,000 cases. Mumbai, the state's worst affected city, also saw a dip in its daily cases after it reported 5,888 cases.

However, the dip in cases could be linked to the fact that less number of tests are conducted across the country on Saturdays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka continued to report a record surge after they reported 38,055, 14,281  and 29,438 COVID-19 cases respectively. Delhi, on the other hand, reported more than 24,000 fresh cases that pushed the national capital's active COVID-19 tally to the 93,000-mark. 

Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 138 5410 66
Andhra Pradesh 81471 931839 7616
Arunachal Pradesh 550 16940 56
Assam 15545 218958 1186
Bihar 81961 306753 2087
Chandigarh 4902 32608 433
Chhattisgarh 122963 509622 7111
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1904 4471 4
Delhi 93080 897804 13898
Goa 12078 62113 993
Gujarat 107594 367972 6171
Haryana 69384 340247 3703
Himachal Pradesh 13411 71423 1304
Jammu and Kashmir 18064 138184 2126
Jharkhand 45592 148364 1888
Karnataka 234502 1055612 14283
Kerala 198904 1173202 5080
Ladakh 1972 11129 136
Lakshadweep 1044 917 1
Madhya Pradesh 89363 391299 5041
Maharashtra 696298 3468610 63928
Manipur 705 29193 383
Meghalaya 1244 14384 158
Mizoram 712 4663 13
Nagaland 558 12350 95
Odisha 39893 359467 1981
Puducherry 6767 44767 737
Punjab 46565 277189 8356
Rajasthan 127616 367485 3527
Sikkim 798 6223 137
Tamil Nadu 100668 952186 13475
Telengana 62929 330304 1999
Tripura 727 33408 394
Uttarakhand 33330 112001 2102
Uttar Pradesh 288144 752211 10959
West Bengal 81375 635802 10884
Total 2682751 14085110 192311

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

While India has been reporting over 3 lakh cases for the past few days, the central government has asked states and union territories (UTs) to set up field hospitals for the phase 3 of coronavirus vaccination that will begin from May 1.

Noting that vaccination in large scale is the only way forward, the Centre has asked states and UTs to take help from private sector and government agencies to set up field hospitals in the country.

