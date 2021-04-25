Coronavirus India News: The country on Sunday also reported 2,767 fresh fatalities, biggest-ever single-day spike, that pushed the death toll to 1.92 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases continued in India on Sunday after the country once again reported a record single-day spike 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the country's active tally to 26.82 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry.

The country on Sunday also reported 2,767 fresh fatalities, biggest-ever single-day spike, that pushed the death toll to 1.92 lakh. India's fatality rate has also increased to 1.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries increased to 1.40 crore after over 2.17 lakh COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection. However, India's recovery rate has dropped to 83.05 per cent due to the massive spike in daily cases.

While India reported another surge in cases, Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, saw a dip in infection after it reported over 67,000 cases. Mumbai, the state's worst affected city, also saw a dip in its daily cases after it reported 5,888 cases.

However, the dip in cases could be linked to the fact that less number of tests are conducted across the country on Saturdays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka continued to report a record surge after they reported 38,055, 14,281 and 29,438 COVID-19 cases respectively. Delhi, on the other hand, reported more than 24,000 fresh cases that pushed the national capital's active COVID-19 tally to the 93,000-mark.

Following is the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 138 5410 66 Andhra Pradesh 81471 931839 7616 Arunachal Pradesh 550 16940 56 Assam 15545 218958 1186 Bihar 81961 306753 2087 Chandigarh 4902 32608 433 Chhattisgarh 122963 509622 7111 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1904 4471 4 Delhi 93080 897804 13898 Goa 12078 62113 993 Gujarat 107594 367972 6171 Haryana 69384 340247 3703 Himachal Pradesh 13411 71423 1304 Jammu and Kashmir 18064 138184 2126 Jharkhand 45592 148364 1888 Karnataka 234502 1055612 14283 Kerala 198904 1173202 5080 Ladakh 1972 11129 136 Lakshadweep 1044 917 1 Madhya Pradesh 89363 391299 5041 Maharashtra 696298 3468610 63928 Manipur 705 29193 383 Meghalaya 1244 14384 158 Mizoram 712 4663 13 Nagaland 558 12350 95 Odisha 39893 359467 1981 Puducherry 6767 44767 737 Punjab 46565 277189 8356 Rajasthan 127616 367485 3527 Sikkim 798 6223 137 Tamil Nadu 100668 952186 13475 Telengana 62929 330304 1999 Tripura 727 33408 394 Uttarakhand 33330 112001 2102 Uttar Pradesh 288144 752211 10959 West Bengal 81375 635802 10884 Total 2682751 14085110 192311

While India has been reporting over 3 lakh cases for the past few days, the central government has asked states and union territories (UTs) to set up field hospitals for the phase 3 of coronavirus vaccination that will begin from May 1.

Noting that vaccination in large scale is the only way forward, the Centre has asked states and UTs to take help from private sector and government agencies to set up field hospitals in the country.

