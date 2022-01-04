New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally and total caseload jumped to 1.71 lakh and 3.49 crore respectively after the country reported 37,379 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, adding that the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 2.05 per cent.

The Omicron tally, the Health Ministry said, has also increased to 1,892. Till now, the new variant of COVID-19, dubbed as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has been detected across 23 states and union territories (UTs) in India. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 568 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), and Tamil Nadu (121), as per the Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 death toll has increased to 4.82 lakh with 124 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that the case mortality rate stands at 1.38 per cent, the lowest in the world. On the other hand, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is recorded at 98.13 per cent - the highest in the world - as more than 3.43 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

The Health Ministry also said that the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 146.70 crore-mark. It should be noted that India launched the vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years on Monday.

"Over 152.96 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 19.69 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs," it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma