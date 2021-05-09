India Coronavirus News: The death toll reached 2.42 lakh after the country reported 4,092 new fatalities in the same period, the Union Health Ministry said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The alarming spike in daily COVID-19 cases continued in India on Sunday after the country reported 4.03 lakh fresh infection in the last 24 hours that pushed its total caseload and active tally to 2.22 crore and 37.36 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry.

On the other hand, the death toll reached 2.42 lakh after the country reported 4,092 new fatalities in the same period, it said, adding that 3.86 lakh recoveries have pushed the total number of recovered people to 1.83 crore.

At present, India's recovery rate and fatality rate stand at 81.90 per cent and 1.09 per cent respectively while the positivity rate, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is at 21.64 per cent.

Both Delhi and Maharashtra reported a decline in COVID-19 cases after they reported 17,364 and 53,605 infections in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, Bihar and Karnataka continued to report a surge and witnessed a single-day spike of 12,948 and 47,563 cases respectively.

While India continues to report a spike in cases, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that no fresh infections were reported in 180 districts in the country in the last seven days. He also said that 18 districts in 14 days, 54 districts in 21 days and 32 districts were bereft of any fresh cases in the last 28 days.

The Union Health Minister also spoke about the vaccination drive in the country and said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.73 crore on Saturday which includes nearly 23 lakh doses given on Friday.

"A total of 17,49,57,770 doses have been delivered to the states, out of which 16,65,49,583 doses have been consumed and 84,08,187 doses are still available with the states. A total of 53,25,000 doses are on the pipeline and will be supplied to the states soon," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma