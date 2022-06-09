New Delhi/ Tehran | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing row over two now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal's remarks on Prophet Mohammed, India and Iran on Wednesday held talks to enhance cooperation in connectivity, trade, and counter-terrorism between the two nations.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian raised concerns over the controversial remarks by Sharma and Jindal. "Abdollahian referred to the negative atmosphere created by some people following an affront to the Holy Prophet of Islam," said the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

However, the statement added that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval assured Abdollahian that strict action would be taken against the offenders, who will be "dealt with, at the government and related levels, in such a way that others will learn a lesson".

Iran and many Gulf nations have openly expressed displeasure over remarks by Sharma and Jindal. The two have been suspended from the BJP now, and the government has clarified that their remarks do not reflect India's stand in any manner, promising action against the two politicians.

"The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified.

India, Iran reaffirm cooperation on Chabahar Port

Meanwhile, India and Iran on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to continue their cooperation on the development of the Chabahar Port as a transit hub for the region. Abdollahian, who also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Doval during his visit, also briefed EAM Dr S Jaishankar on the current situation pertaining to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Chabahar Port will provide landlocked Afghanistan to sea access. It will also be a transit hub for central Asia by becoming a "economical and stable route" for landlocked countries of the region.

"Our bilateral relations are marked by strong linkages across institutions, culture and people to people ties," the MEA said in a statement.

"Both sides acknowledged the significance of bilateral cooperation in the field of regional connectivity and reviewed the progress made at the Shahid Beheshti terminal, Chabahar port. The sides agreed that the Chabahar Port has provided much needed sea-access to landlocked Afghanistan and has also emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region, including for Central Asia," it added.

