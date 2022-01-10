New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actor Siddharth's comment on Badminton star Saina Nehwal's tweet condemning Prime Minister Modi's security breach row in Punjab last week is being defined with adjectives such as 'lewd', 'crass' and 'upsetting'. The 'Rang De Basanti' star's comment became top controversy this Monday with National Commission for Women stepping in to urge Twitter India to suspend his account and finally taking the matter to DGP Maharashtra.

What did Saina Nehwal say?

London Olympics Bronze medalist and former World number one Badminton star Saina Nehwal had said on the day of PM Modi's security breach in Punjab, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.”

No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022

Saina Nehwal is an active member of BJP since January 2020.

What did Actor Siddharth say?

Quoting Nehwal's tweet on PM Modi's security breach row, Siddharth had posted, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. (sic) Shame on you Rihanna."

As the controversy built up this Monday, Siddharth clarified that his earlier tweet was not intended to be 'disrespectful'. He wrote, while making a thread to his previous January 5 'subtle cock' tweet, “ "COCK & BULL".That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period.”

"COCK & BULL"



That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading!



Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. 🙏🏽 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

This man needs a lesson or two: NCW chief

Siddharth's January 5 tweet was noticed by the National Commission for Women's chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday. "This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why this person's account still exists? Taking it up with concerned police," Rekha Sharma said.

This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why this person's account still exists?..taking it up with Concerned police. https://t.co/qZD2NY5n3X — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 10, 2022

Register FIR, immediately investigate: NCW to Maharashtra DGP

Later on Monday, The National Commission for Women defined Actor Siddharth's comment as ‘misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to dignity of women on social media platforms’. “The Commission condemns such lewd and inappropriate remark made by the actor and has taken suo motu cognizance in the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police Maharashtra to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR under relevant provisions of the law,” an official NCW statement reads.

NCW chairperson writes to Twitter India "to immediately block actor @Actor_Siddharth's tweet on shuttler #SainaNehwal, calls it "misogynist & outrageous."Actor later said, "Nothing disrespectful was intended, reading otherwise is unfair."



ANI #Siddharth pic.twitter.com/TXDUuGylbv — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) January 10, 2022

The official NCW statement adds that the Commission has taken ‘serious note of the offence’, with the Chairperson Rekha Sharma writing to Resident Grievance Officer, Twitter India to immediately block the actor's account and take appropriate action against him. A high-level committee chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge is currently investigating the breach in PM Modi's security in Punjab last week.

